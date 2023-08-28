Where a party is injured in a fight during the course of employment and the injury is otherwise compensable under the Workers’ Compensation Act, the party must meet the burden of proof to show the dispute was purely personal and unrelated to work to seek compensation outside the Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Melissa A. Durkin.On Sept. 20, 2017, shortly after 10 p.m. John Price (Price) was repeatedly stabbed and killed by a co-worker, Irvin Thomas, while working at …