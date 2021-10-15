Claims alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act do not infringe on territory already occupied by other statutes, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois held.In a written opinion, Kennelly declined to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing a company that provides baggage-handling services at O’Hare International Airport of collecting, storing and sharing its employees’ fingerprints without their permission and without making disclosures required …