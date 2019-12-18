The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Act does not pre-empt a man’s claim for damages for his employer’s purported mishandling of his fingerprints, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso did not rule on the merits of the allegation that Power Solutions International Inc. is violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.But Alonso declined to throw out Jerome Treadwell’s proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of failing to comply …