The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Act does not preempt a law designed to protect individuals’ fingerprints and other biometric information from disclosure, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah declined to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Enterprise Leasing Company of Chicago LLC and its parent company of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.The suit alleges Enterprise failed to comply with BIPA’s notice and consent requirements when it implemented a …