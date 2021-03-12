Where an employee of a subcontractor files suit against the general contractor of a construction project for an injury, the general contractor may only claim the protection of the exclusive remedy provision of the Workers’ Compensation Act if they have a legal obligation they are fulfilling to provide insurance and benefits to that employee.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Daniel T. Gillespie.In March 2015, Bulley & Andres LLC (Bulley) was contracted to be the …