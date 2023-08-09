A property management company does not have to face a civil claim that it was liable for the killing of one employee by another at an Arby’s restaurant, a state appellate panel held.The lawsuit stemmed from the 2017 death of a man who was stabbed 27 times on the night shift at the Hickory Hills restaurant owned and operated by the defendants.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the Workers’ Compensation Act served as an exclusive remedy because there is no evidence that the attack was related to a …