The son of a man who had a heart attack and died after shoveling snow for his employer is entitled to seek workers’ compensation benefits as his father’s surviving child, an Illinois appeals court held.In a written order, the 1st District Appellate Court overturned a decision — made by an arbitrator, adopted by the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission and affirmed by a trial judge — denying Kevin Cronk’s application for survivor benefits.The court held two findings the commission made were against the manifest weight …