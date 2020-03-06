Where a judge’s daughter worked for an organization that was related to a law firm representing a plaintiff in a civil rights suit, the daughter’s employment was not sufficient evidence of impartiality requiring recusal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for a writ of mandamus to the U.S. District Court, Central District of Illinois.In February 2006, Cory Lovelace died in downstate Quincy. The cause of her death at the time was undetermined, but the policy later reopened the investigation …