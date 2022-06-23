The family of a woman who died from sepsis after an endoscopy went wrong settled wrongful death claims against a Joliet hospital for $7.3 million.Michelle Swallow, 30, was diagnosed with acute inflammation of her gallbladder and had surgery at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in June 2016.About two months later, Swallow followed up with her primary care physician for abdominal pain. She was referred to gastroenterologist Basant Jhawar, according to the complaint.Jhawar recommended an ERCP to evaluate her for bile duct …