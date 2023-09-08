LAS VEGAS — Wynn Resorts and nine unnamed women are settling a lawsuit alleging the casino company failed to investigate allegations that female employees were sexually harassed by former company CEO Steve Wynn, according to a court document.Attorneys for Wynn Resorts and the women who worked as manicurists and makeup artists filed the document Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.The women accused company officials of being aware and failing to act on allegations of …