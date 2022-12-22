Tyrone Shaw had a $250,000 life insurance policy when he died in 2020. The crucial question of law in a fight over the proceeds between Tyrone’s ex-wife Beverly Shaw (the policy’s primary beneficiary) and Terrance Shaw (a contingent beneficiary who was Tyrone’s son from a prior marriage) was whether a 2018 amendment to the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act applied.Beverly and Tyrone got married in 1991 and he bought the policy in 2004. When they got divorced in 2016, the judgment didn …