A congregation cannot make the case that the Village of Hazel Crest violated its rights with a zoning ordinance that limits the places where religious assemblies may locate, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Hazel Crest in a lawsuit filed by The Word Seed Church.The suit sought a declaration that the ordinance and its enforcement by the village run afoul of the equal protection clause and …