The owners of the Zorro trademarks must disclose the identities of the foreign companies they contend are selling counterfeit Zorro mugs, masks, T-shirts and other merchandise, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois denied the owners’ motion to seal the identities of the 310 companies they named as defendants in a trademark-infringement lawsuit.Seeger wrote the sellers are unlikely to hide their assets or destroy documentary evidence if they …