A man who had his left leg amputated below the knee after he was thrown off of his motorcycle in a crash has settled his case for $16 million.Lake County Associate Judge Luis A. Berrones dismissed plaintiff Timothy Walsh’s lawsuit on Sept. 10 ahead of a January 2021 trial date. The case was resolved through a Zoom mediation with retired Cook County judge and ADR Systems mediator William E. Gomolinski.The case is higher than any previously reported leg amputation verdict or settlement in Lake County, according to John L …