Women who want to appear before the U.S. Supreme Court often need to be their own advocates when seeking out argument opportunities, according to panelists who discussed the issue Thursday.The hourlong event, hosted at Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s River North offices by the American Constitution Society’s Chicago chapter, delved into the reasons why there are so few women arguing before the Supreme Court and what women can do to close that gap.The event drew about 50 guests.The panel included former Cook County …