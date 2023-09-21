Former ComEd CEO and convicted felon Anne Pramaggiore was suspended by the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday as part of its latest attorney disciplinary orders.Pramaggiore, who was licensed in 1989, was suspended on an interim basis and until further order of the court after she was found guilty in federal court of nine counts of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willful falsification of records.Pramaggiore, along with three former ComEd ex-lobbyists, was convicted by a federal jury in May for their involvement in a …