An attorney who made false representations in a foreclosure matter should be suspended for two years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Peter George Limperis, owner of Law Offices of Peter G. Limperis, was the subject of a two-count complaint charging him with entering into a business transaction with a client without the required safeguards, knowingly making a false statement of fact or law to a third person and assisting a client in conduct known to be criminal or …