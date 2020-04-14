Sarah F. King Andrew J. Thut

Levin & Perconti promoted Andrew J. Thut to partner.

Thut has experience with and serves clients who have been seriously injured or killed as a result of negligence.

He joined the firm as an associate in July 2013.

•

Clifford Law Offices partner Sarah F. King was accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates.

ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members in the invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states.

King is an experienced trial attorney and litigator in the areas of medical malpractice, aviation matters, transportation accidents, personal injury and wrongful death.

In less than a decade, she has received verdicts and settlements totaling nearly $300 million.

•

First Defense Legal Aid is accepting donations for its 2020 First Defender Award MOCK Reception, which will serve as the group’s annual fundraiser.

There will be no May event this year, but sponsorship, donations and electronic ad book entries are more important than ever. Every dollar donated will go directly to FDLA’s operations and impact.

The goal is $52,000 by May 15, to celebrate the group’s silver anniversary at 25 years of service.