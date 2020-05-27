Christopher M. DeGrande

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Christopher M. DeGrande as an associate to its Healthcare+ practice group.

DeGrande’s practice focuses on regulatory matters, including state and federal licensing, as well as corporate issues such as corporate practice of medicine prohibitions, transactional and contractual structuring and drafting and transactional diligence review.

He has experience with transactions involving health care entities in fields including hospital settings, dermatology, ambulatory surgery, orthopedics, home health and behavioral health.

•

The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center will commemorate Juneteenth with an evening of reflections from noted civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund on June 10 at 7 p.m.

The program will be moderated by journalist, filmmaker and writer in residence at Northwestern University Alex Kotlowitz. Vice President of Illinois Holocaust Museum Board of Directors Rick Salomon will introduce the program.

Ifill — who argued before the U.S. Supreme Court at age 28 and now leads the organization where she started her career — is a nationally recognized advocate for civil rights, voting rights, and judicial diversity.

For more information and to register, visit https://ilholocaustmuseum.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUoc-2hqjkiHNwV6WWU2AxvhxWxF59fT_w0