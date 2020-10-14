Greenberg Traurig LLP added shareholder Kevin M. Scott and associate Sarah C. Schenker to its data, privacy and cybersecurity practice in Chicago. They were previously with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.Scott counsels merchants, medical providers, financial institutions, educational institutions and other entities on the identification, evaluation and management of first- and third-party data privacy and security risks.Schenker advises clients on matters relating to data privacy and cybersecurity issues, including …