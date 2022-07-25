Freeborn & Peters LLP announced Clayton Lynn, William J. Sullivan and Nicholas Vittori have joined the firm as associates in Chicago.Lynn is a member of Freeborn’s corporate practice group. Sullivan and Vittori are members of the litigation practice group.Lynn focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, private placements and securities, and general corporate governance. Lynn previously was an associate at Munck Wilson Mandala LLP.Sullivan focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, including …