Freeborn & Peters LLP added Abosede Odunsi as a partner in its Chicago office.Odunsi joins the firm’s corporate practice group and trust and estates team. She focuses her practice on estate planning, tax planning, probate administration and guardianship matters for high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs and business owners.Prior to joining Freeborn, Abosede served as a partner at Hoogendoorn & Talbot LLP.• Anderson, Rasor & Partners, LLP added Leah B. Lewis as an associate. Lewis focuses …