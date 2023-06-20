The Alliance of Illinois Judges is hosting its annual meeting and installation of officers from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Chicago Bar Association, 321 S. Plymouth Ct.Cook County Circuit Judge Cecilia A. Horan will be installed as president. Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis will give the oath of office.Cook County Bar Association president-elect Raymond D. Rushing will be honored with the AIJ Community Leadership Award. Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans will receive the Honorary …