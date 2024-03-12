Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP added Julie M. Marion as a partner to its energy, infrastructure and project finance team and its tax, employee benefits and trusts and estates practice group.Marion focuses on federal income tax issues and structuring renewable energy projects, including credit qualification, front-end project financing and monetization of federal tax credits through tax equity structures and transferability/direct pay elections, as well as private equity investments in development platforms and …