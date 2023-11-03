Where an employer has set up a fixed facility with regular employees that is integral to the functioning of the business, this may qualify as an “other office” under section 2-102 of the Code of Civil Procedure.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of St. Clair County Circuit Judge Heinz M. Rudolf.Keith Stefanisin was an employee of Prairie State Energy Campus Maintenance (PSECM) working in St. Clair County, Illinois from April 2011 until Feb. 1, 2022. On Nov. 13, 2020, Stefanisin sustained permanent and …