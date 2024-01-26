The work-product privilege does not bar the disclosure of investigative reports and eyewitness accounts concerning allegations that a resource officer and officials at a Rockford high school used excessive force on a student, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa A. Jensen of the Northern District of Illinois granted a motion to compel Rockford Public School District 205 to turn over the material — two reports prepared by an investigator and written statements from Auburn High School’s …