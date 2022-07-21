Most in the profession are familiar with the Lawyers’ Assistance Program, the nonprofit that serves Illinois judges, lawyers and law students with substance use, addiction and mental health problems compromising wellness.But due to the often sensitive and confidential nature of the issues it addresses, we don’t often hear of the great work that the organization does on a daily basis, much less of the work that it does in dire, exigent circumstances. That, coupled with the unfortunate stigma that is still frequently …