A Cook County jury awarded $45 million to the family of a woman who died from mesothelioma after years of exposure to asbestos fibers in Johnson & Johnson’s talc-containing baby powder.Theresa Garcia used Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and similar products for over 40 years. According to the complaint, Garcia’s mother used Johnson’s baby powder on her as an infant. Garcia continued to use it throughout her life and on her children when they were born, court documents stated.Garcia was diagnosed with pleural …