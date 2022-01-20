A Cook County judge who mocked an attorney in comments broadcast live on YouTube has been placed on restricted duty off the bench.Cook County Circuit Judge William Raines of the Criminal Division also must receive sensitivity training and gender bias counseling, according to an order issued by Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans on Tuesday after a meeting of the executive committee of the Circuit Court of Cook County.Raines appeared with counsel at the committee meeting and expressed contrition, according to the order.Raines was …