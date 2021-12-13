Rock band lyrics often prophesize constitutional law questions, like the great Delphi oracle. Take for instance the correct answer to separation of church and state prophesied by The Offspring in their song, “Come Out and Play.” The opening line, “You gotta keep ’em separated.” That was the Supreme Court’s position on church and state until the Pious Posse took over the court. Last week, the court heard Carson v. Makin. The Offpsring’s opening line is not likely going to be a paraphrase of the majority.An interesting …