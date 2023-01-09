Both the Supreme Court and this column are back after a holiday break. Happy New Year. While the court and this column were not in session, both were active, the former in the press and the latter in continuing to keep abreast of developments.January sessionThe Supreme Court will hear eight cases in its January session. One case of interest and importance to most lawyers is being argued Monday, In re Grand Jury, addressing the question:“Whether a communication involving both legal and non-legal advice is protected by …