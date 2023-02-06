As a reminder, U.S. Supreme Court justices are the only federal judges who are not bound by the Code of Conduct for United States Judges. Two items last week continue to cast a dark shadow over the Roberts court, which seems to have determined that it can do as it pleases. It does not appear to have deep concerns about what the general populace thinks.Joan Biskupic strikes againAs CNN’s senior Supreme Court analyst, Joan Biskupic has reported many exclusive stories over the years and developed countless solid sources. On …