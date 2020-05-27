Last week, Supreme Court junkies had withdrawal symptoms, as the six days of telephonic oral arguments ended the week before. The October 2020 term will begin in the fall, when we will learn what the post-coronavirus reality looks like for the court.

On Monday of last week, the court issued only one decision. We take a look at a fascinating book on women on the court, then turn to the case decided.

Women on the court

Before Sandra Day O’Connor was unanimously confirmed on Sept. 21, 1981, as the 101st justice of the Supreme Court and first woman on the court, no woman had been nominated for the court. However, Renee Knake Jefferson and Hannah Brenner Johnson did extensive research on females who had been shortlisted by presidents, and their findings are excellently set forth in their just released book “Shortlisted: Women In The Shadows of the Supreme Court.”

They cover the four females who have sat on the court — O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — but they also discuss in detail others who were mentioned by presidents. Jefferson and Johnson identify those who were formally shortlisted.

The list goes back to President Herbert Hoover, who shortlisted Florence Allen, a well respected lawyer and judge who sat on the Ohio Supreme Court and then became the first female to become an Article III judge, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt nominated Allen to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where she served for more than 32 years, from 1934 until 1966, including as chief judge. According to the book. Allen was on the shortlists of Hoover, Roosevelt and Truman. But Truman “and other male leaders in his administration seemed to be of the mind that judgeships should be held by men,” and Chief Justice Fred Vinson was opposed to having any females on the court.

The authors mention five other prominent women who were shortlisted before President Ronald Reagan. At least in one instance, the American Bar Association voted one shortlisted, Mildred Lillie, unqualified by a vote of 11-1, despite her appearing to be qualified. Jefferson and Johnson assert that the shortlisting was done for political expediency, but that changed with President Ronald Reagan, who “committed to not only shortlist but select the first woman justice.” While Reagan made good on his promise to nominate a woman to the court, his overall record in judicial nominees followed his poor record of diversity in judicial selections as governor of California:

“Reagan’s record, however, was fairly disastrous as relates to the selection of women and minority judicial candidates overal… [Reagan] was taken to task by the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1989 for his shortcomings.”

Since the nomination of O’Connor, despite every president including women on their shortlists should court vacancies occur, only four have been nominated, three currently serving on the court. (The one unsuccessful was Harriet Miers). After discussing those formally shortlisted, part two of the book explores in more detail the professional and personal lives of the nine women seriously considered and the challenges and tokenism that occurred and continues. The authors conclude with a number of strategies to address the continued shortage of women on Article III courts. (Tables 7.1 and 7.2 list the female chief justices or presidents of international high courts and chief justices of state supreme courts, respectively).

As the book jacket states: “[T]he book exposes the tragedy of the shortlist. Listing and bypassing qualified female candidates creates a false appearance of diversity that preserves the status quo, a fate all too familiar for women, especially minorities.”

Time will tell how long it will be before the next female is nominated to the court, or when we will have a female chief justice. In April 2015, the Seneca Women held a “Tribute to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor,” perhaps the last occasion the four females who have sat on our Supreme Court were in public together.

The court appears to be issuing decisions like normal

Last week, as with the week before, the court issued only one decision. Last week, it issued Opati, In Her Own Right And As Executrix Of The Estate Of Opati, Deceased, et al. v. Republic Of Sudan, et al., addressing the question whether the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act bars a punitive damages award against Sudan for its role in the 1998 embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania. The D.C. Circuit ruled that it did, and now the court (with Kavanaugh recused) vacated that ruling.

With that opinion, the blockbuster cases all remain outstanding for decisions. One case of interest that the court denied certiorari in was Jessop, Micah, et al. v. Fresno, Ca, et al. In this case, the petitioner sought to have the following question answered: “Would a reasonable police officer believe that the Fourth Amendment permits him to steal property that is listed in a search warrant?”

Surprisingly, the 9th Circuit had answered yes to that question. It held that it is open to debate whether “officers violate the Fourth or Fourteenth Amendment when they steal property seized pursuant to a warrant.” The police officers took approximately $225,000 while executing a search warrant, yet were given qualified immunity. The court granted leave for amicus briefs but denied the petition for certiorari. It is an interesting decision and as always, not clear why the court denied a hearing for it.

The court also had postponed conference on the case, Jarchow v. State Bar of Wisconsin. Jarchow is a case that seeks a ruling on the unified mandatory bar issue.

Conclusion

It is looking like June, despite the court operating differently due to coronavirus, will be a big month for SCOTUS decisions as always.