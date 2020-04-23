No one wants to think about intellectual property rights when a global viral pandemic is marching across the world. But as the urgency for testing kits, ventilators, treatments and vaccines grows, patent rights are already being raised as a potential stumbling block in the U.S. fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). They don’t have to be.

To the contrary, the international patent system gives the U.S. the additional tools to fight this exponentially deadly pandemic. But we need to take advantage of what that system offers now, while it can still help us flatten the curve. We should follow the lead of other countries like Canada and add provisions to the next round of emergency legislation to assure the U.S. can take advantage of all the tools the international patent system gives us to fight this deadly disease.

Patent rights, with their grant of virtually exclusive control over patented drugs and devices, have the potential to harm R&D efforts. Prior drugs used successfully to treat either earlier respiratory viruses, such as SARs, or the symptoms of COVID-19 are the obvious starting place for such efforts. Remdesivir is one of the most promising. It was originally patented in the U.S. as a treatment for Ebola and is currently in clinical trials in Chicago, among other cities. Its patent limits the ability of third parties to use it in R&D efforts because the U.S. has not taken advantage of the exceptions permitted under the Agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

TRIPS mandates patent protection for qualifying pharmaceuticals. This protection grants patent owners the exclusive right to prevent unauthorized third parties from “making, using, offering for sale, selling, or importing” the patented drug. (Article 28(1)). Yet TRIPS also permits broad experimental use rights to assure that the full benefits of patent disclosure obligations are available to combat national health emergencies like COVID-19.

Article 30 allows exceptions so long as they “do not unreasonably conflict with a normal exploitation of the patent and do not unreasonably prejudice the legitimate interests of the patent owner, taking account of the legitimate interests of third parties.” National experimental use is “one of the most widely adopted Article 30-type exceptions in national patent laws.” (Canada Pharmaceuticals, WT/DS114/R (2000)). Numerous countries, including Britain, Germany, Japan and China have relatively strong, statutory experimental use rights.

The United States, by contrast, limits permissible experimental use to experiments “solely for amusement, to satisfy idle curiosity, or for strictly philosophical inquiry.” (Madey v. Duke University., 307 F.3d 1351 (Fed. Cir. 2002)). R&D to create a treatment for COVID-19 would undeniably fall outside this “dilletante’s” test.

Experimentation rights under the Hatch Waxman Act are broader because they include “uses reasonably related to the development and submission of information under a federal law which regulates the manufacture, use, or sale of [covered] drugs.” (35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(1)). Such uses include pre-clinical and post-clinical experimentation, even if the drug ultimately proves ineffective. But only those patented drugs “primarily manufactured using recombinant DNA, recombinant RNA, hybridoma technology, or other processes involving site specific genetic manipulation techniques” are covered. Although drugs currently under consideration for treating COVID-19 should be covered, devices or technologies, such as testing kits, ventilators or protective equipment, are not.

We need emergency legislation that includes a clear statutory experimental use right for testing for new uses and for improvements for all patented inventions. This right could be limited to “national health or other public emergencies” for now. But a broader experimental use right should be at the top of future patent reform.

Stronger experimental use rights, however, are only the first step in assuring adequate access to COVID-19 drugs. As I discussed in my April 17, 2019, column, patents have long been criticized for contributing to high drug prices. The FDA recently granted Gilead Science’s application to have Remdesivir designated an orphan drug “to treat COVID-19.” As an orphan drug, once clinical trials prove its safety and efficacy, Gilead would receive seven years exclusive marketing rights in the U.S. Although Gilead later rescinded its application after unanimous public condemnation, its actions are only the latest illustration of the threat improvidently granted or wrongfully asserted exclusive patent rights pose in the race for an effective, accessible treatment for COVID-19.

Yet there are several, already acknowledged “flexibilities” in the international patent system to prevent COVID-19 treatments from being inaccessible due to excessively high prices. But Congress and the U.S. government must take the appropriate steps to take advantage of them.

Article 31 of TRIPS expressly recognizes a government’s right to impose compulsory licenses “in the case of a national emergency” so long as the patent holder receives “adequate remuneration, taking into account the economic value of the authorization.” This “economic value” is not required to be pegged to the price the patent holder is seeking. In fact, the historic application of compulsory licenses internationally evidences payments at significantly lower rates.

The United States has been reluctant to impose compulsory licenses except as a judicially ordered remedy for patent infringement. There is no general compulsory license provision in the U.S. patent statute. Numerous federal statutes grant limited rights to such licenses. Those rights, however, must be expanded in the present emergency.

Section 203, for example, of the Bayh-Dole Act specifically allows “march-in” rights for inventions “made” by federal funding where such action is “necessary to alleviate health or safety needs which are not reasonably satisfied by the contractor, assignee, or their licensees.” (35 U.S.C. §§ 203, 210(c)). Drugs that are not reasonably accessible to the general public because of prohibitively high prices should qualify for march-in rights, particularly in the face of an acknowledged, deadly, global pandemic. But, to date, no march-in rights have ever been exercised.

Section 1428 provides an alternative basis for compulsory licenses that does not require government funding of the patented invention. It allows recovery by a patent holder of “reasonable and entire compensation” when a U.S. patented invention is “used or manufactured by or for the United States without license of the owner thereof or lawful right to use or manufacture the same.” (28 U.S.C. §1428). This right of recovery implicitly recognizes the government’s right to impose a compulsory license as needed.

The government should exercise its existing right to grant compulsory licenses to assure adequate access to COVID-19 treatments. Congress should also include an express compulsory license provision in the next round of emergency legislation that allows the government to impose a compulsory license on any patent owner to meet the present national health emergency. There are several restrictions that should be included to prevent abuse. Licenses should be non-exclusive and non-transferable. They should last only so long as necessary to meet the demands of the U.S. market for reasonable access and should provide adequate remuneration to the patent holder. There are numerous models that could be used in crafting such legislation, including Canada’s recently enacted Bill C-13.

Finally, grey market imports can play a valuable role in assuring adequate access to reasonably priced drugs. By their very nature generic drugs are less expensive and therefore more reasonably accessible to all patients. One of the greatest challenges posed by such imports, however, is the need to maintain quality control to prevent fake drugs from flooding the health care market. Any legislation authorizing grey market imports as needed to combat COVID-19 should prohibit online marketing of such drugs, except through government authorized websites. Physical imports should also be limited to authorized ports of entry to assure effective quality control.

It seems anomalous to discuss patent protection when COVID-19 remains so virulent and deadly. Clinical trials of potential treatments are mushrooming across the globe. A few simple provisions in the next round of COVID-19 emergency legislation securing the rights of experimental use, compulsory licensing and grey market imports would help ensure that the U.S. has full access to the tools provided by the international system to combat the current pandemic. We should enact them now to so we have them in place if we need them.