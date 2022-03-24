The author addresses issues that arises at various stages of the mediation process. How do I select the right mediator?The two most popular mediation styles are authoritative and facilitative.The authoritative model calls for the mediator to exercise strict control over the process and even to suggest a result. Oftentimes former judge mediators gravitate to this style of mediation. It is imperative that an authoritative mediator be very familiar with settlement values and up-to-the-minute trends in local jurisdiction.As an …