SPRINGFIELD — Harming a retail worker who’s enforcing public-health rules at their workplace would meet the definition of aggravated battery under a bill approved Saturday by the Illinois General Assembly.

If signed into law, Senate Bill 471 would amend the statute for aggravated battery, a felony offense, to include cases of battery against a merchant who is “relaying health or safety guidelines, recommendations, regulations, or rules from a federal, [s]tate, or local public health agency.”

The provisions only apply “during a disaster declared by the [g]overnor, or a state of emergency declared by the mayor of the municipality in which the merchant is located, due to a public health emergency and for a period of 6 months after such declaration,” according to the measure.

The aggravated battery measure spurred a heated discussion in the House on Friday over whether the criminal provision amounted to a penalty enhancement — a mechanism that’s fallen out of favor with criminal-justice reform advocates who contend enhancements limit discretion in sentencing.

The bill’s House sponsor, state Rep. Jay C. Hoffman, D-Swansea, contended the bill is not an enhancement because there’s currently no law specifically against battering retail workers and “you can’t enhance something that didn’t exist previously.”

Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, disagreed. She said the measure would turn an act that currently meets the definition of battery — a Class A misdemeanor — into a felony. If someone struck a retail worker under current law, she said, they would already be guilty of a crime.

Hoffman, a sole practitioner, brushed off the criticism.

“Well then vote no. Just vote no,” he shouted back toward Stava-Murray. “It’s OK. The world will keep moving on without you.”

Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said the measure is an example of a penalty enhancement that can be an effective tool to prevent crime. Two Chicago Democrats — Reps. Kelly Cassidy and Mary Flowers — said they supported increased protections for workers but not upgraded penalties.

In the Senate on Saturday, Sen. John F. Curran, R-Downers Grove, said grocery store and retail workers deserve the protection.

“What they don’t deserve when they show up, day in and day out, and put themselves in harm’s way, is a battery or any sort of physical assault by someone that, quite frankly, has raised hostilities in their place of work,” said Curran, who practices employment and labor law.

Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr., D-Chicago, said he supports the measure because it is “narrowly tailored” to protect public safety while improving victims’ rights.

The six-month window following state or municipal emergency declarations could be revisited in the fall veto session depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic, said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood.

“I think it’s really important that we support those essential workers who are being attacked with some stricter penalties,” she said. “None of us in the Senate Black Caucus, of course, love these enhanced penalties, but we do know that we’re in a crisis and we have to act on this in this way.”

The bill cleared the House by a 95-10 vote, and passed 47-3 in the Senate. It needs Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature to become law, and would take effect immediately when signed.