The Illinois Supreme Court retroactively paused the statutory time restrictions for adult and juvenile criminal trials until further order, citing the health and safety interests of all court users “during these extraordinary circumstances.”

Criminal trial delays, due to the coronavirus, in Illinois’ circuit courts will be excluded from the 120-day timeframe for a “speedy trial,” which is codified for criminal defendants in Illinois.

“The continuances occasioned by this [o]rder serve the ends of justice and outweigh the best interests of the public and defendants in a speedy trial. Therefore, such continuances shall be excluded from speedy trial computations contained in section 103-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1963… And section 5-601 of the Illinois Juvenile Court Act,” according to the order.

“Statutory time restrictions in section 103-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1963 and section 5-601 of the Juvenile Court Act shall be tolled until further order of this [c]ourt.”

A court spokesperson confirmed the toll is retroactive to March 20.

The high court’s order Tuesday amended its earlier emergency orders on March 20 and April 3, issued in response to the state’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation.

The court’s April 3 order allowed for chief judges of each circuit to delay all criminal trials, including juvenile criminal trials, until further order.

But the order didn’t explicitly address whether the delay would affect the rights afforded to adult and juvenile criminal defendants, under the state’s Code of Criminal Procedure and the Juvenile Court Act.

Section 103-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure requires criminal defendants held in jail to be tried by the court within 120 consecutive days from the date taken into custody.

Individuals released on bail or recognizance must be tried within 160 days from the date a trial was requested.

Under the Juvenile Court Act, a trial must be held within 120 days of a written demand.

The Emergency Preparedness Standards for the Illinois Circuit Courts allow for changes in the procedures affecting speedy trials, among other procedures, “in the event a court facility is closed due to an emergency,” according to the document, published in January 2009.