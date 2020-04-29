The oldest Italian eatery in Chicago is suing its insurer for a denial of coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian Village Restaurant filed a three-count complaint against Erie Insurance Co. seeking a ruling that its financial hit from the state’s stay-at-home orders should be covered under its commercial property policy.

The restaurant, along with Capitanini Real Estate Investments, Inc. and a potential class of other plaintiffs insured by Erie, also claim breach of contract and bad faith denial of insurance in the 14-page complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court last week.

Among other things, the restaurant alleges the risk of viral contamination qualifies as a “direct physical loss” under its business interruption policy, and that if the Pennsylvania-based insurer intended to deny coverage for something like a pandemic, it would have explicitly done so.

“It is a well-known fact within the insurance industry that specific exclusions have been created for pandemic or virus-related losses under similar commercial property policies. Unlike many commercial property policies available in the market, the policy sold by [d]efendant [i]nsurer to Capitanini [p]laintiffs and other potential class members do not include an exclusion for loss caused by a pandemic or virus,” the restaurant argued.

“The Capitanini [p]laintiffs and other potential class members could have therefore reasonably expected that the insurance they purchased from [d]efendant [i]nsurer included coverage for property damage, extra expenses and business interruption losses caused by a virus like the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Had [d]efendant [i]nsurer wanted to exclude virus or pandemic-related losses under the Capitanini [p]laintiffs’ and other potential class members policies — as many other insurers have done in other policies — it easily could have.”

The plaintiffs also argued the policy contains “civil authority” coverage, stating business income and extra expenses “caused by action of civil authority that prohibits access” to the premises are covered.

The restaurant on Monroe Street in the Loop has been operating continuously for nearly a century, according to its filing last week. But like other places, it transitioned to a takeout only operation after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders in March, first closing all bars and restaurants, then canceling gatherings of more than 50 and warning against group dining in public.

The first stay-at-home order was issued March 21, and was extended from an April 7 expiration to an April 30 expiration, before being extended through the month of May this week.

Italian Village seeks a declaratory judgment requiring the insurer to pay the full amount of losses incurred by the closures, damages in an amount “to be established at trial” for breach of contract, and in addition to the amount owed under the policy, an amount for bad faith denial stemming from a claim that the company denied requests for coverage without conducting a “reasonable investigation.”

That amount should be “equal to the greater of (1) 60% of the amount which the trier of fact finds that [p]laintiffs are entitled to recover under the [p]olicies, exclusive of costs; and (2) $60,00 per [p]laintiff,” the complaint alleges.

The Daily Law Bulletin previously reported on a similar suit earlier this month on behalf of Maillard Tavern in the River West neighborhood against Society Insurance. A separate class-action suit against Society was filed April 20 by 15 Chicago restaurants, including Parson’s Chicken & Fish and Longman & Eagle.

Amir R. Tahmassebi, a partner at Konicek & Dillon, P.C. who represents Italian Village in its case, said he’s filed several other similar claims on behalf of restaurants, arguing insurers aren’t honoring business interruption coverage policies.

“The Italian Village is and has been a Chicago icon and contributor to the community for nearly a century and we believe it’s unfortunate that they’re in this situation,” Tahmassebi said in an interview. “And that’s why they have insurance — to cover it.”

A spokesperson for Erie Insurance could not be reached for comment.

The case is The Italian Village Restaurant v. Erie Insurance Co., 20 L 4410.