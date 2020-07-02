LOUISVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois circuit judge on Thursday voided every emergency executive order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker since April 8, finding the governor lacked authority under the Illinois Constitution and state law to issue them.

The sweeping ruling by 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney applies to all Illinois residents.

His two-page order came after a two-plus-hour hearing at the Clay County Courthouse over a lawsuit brought by Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, challenging Executive Order 2020-32, which Pritzker issued on April 30.

McHaney granted summary judgment on two of three counts, commenting from the bench that the order is “absolute power” and “unconstitutional.”

He found Pritzker lacks the authority to issue successive 30-day disaster proclamations under Section 7 of the Illinois Emergency Agency Act, meaning that Pritzker’s emergency powers lapsed on April 8 — 30 days after his initial order.

The authority to restrict citizens’ movement and to order businesses closed due to any public health risk, McHaney ruled, belongs to the Department of Public Health under the Illinois Department of Public Health Act and the County Code.

The judge also rejected the governor’s public safety arguments made by Assistant Attorney General Thomas J. Verticchio, who maintained Pritzker’s order is meant to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

McHaney repeatedly questioned the credibility of the public health experts and research, as well as the COVID-19 death statistics and the number of positive cases in Illinois cited by the governor’s orders.

“Illinois citizens cannot be mandated to cede their constitutional rights to some alleged experts,” McHaney said during the hearing.

Statistics from the IDPH list only two positive COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths in Clay County since the start of the pandemic. The rural county has about 13,000 residents.

Statewide, the IDPH has confirmed 144,882 positive cases — 898 of them new on Wednesday — and logged 6,987 deaths.

Thursday’s hearing on Bailey’s motion for summary judgment came after the governor’s attorneys unsuccessfully removed the case to federal court. On Monday, a federal magistrate judge in East St. Louis remanded the case to the state court.

McHaney criticized a statement in the AG’s filing in federal court, suggesting the governor’s position is that due process is flexible depending on the circumstances.

“This court vehemently disagrees,” McHaney said. “Hell will freeze over before this court will ever rule that due process is flexible.”

Thomas G. DeVore, a partner with Silver Lake Group Ltd. in Greenville, is one of Bailey’s attorneys.

Verticchio declined to comment after the hearing.

An Illinois Attorney General spokesperson said the AG is reviewing the order and will consider the office’s next steps.

The spokesperson said the AG had not filed an appeal to McHaney’s order as of about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Friday is a state holiday in observation of Independence Day.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Pritzker wrote: “Every other court — both state and federal — that has considered these exact issues has agreed with the administration that executive orders protecting Illinoisans’ health and safety are well within the governor’s constitutional authority. This includes a federal court decision earlier today. Governor Pritzker will continue to prioritize Illinoisans’ health and safety first, and the people of Illinois have taken extraordinary care to follow health experts’ advice, which is why our state has the lowest positivity rate in the Midwest. While this one county circuit court has gone a different direction from all of the other cases, the administration will ultimately seek to appeal this ruling, and the Governor will continue to urge the people of Illinois to exercise constant vigilance and keep doing what has worked: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your face covering.”