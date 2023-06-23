Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy V. Cunningham announced Thursday evening she is running to retain the seat she currently holds on the high court.Cunningham, 71, was appointed to the seat when former Chief Justice Anne M. Burke retired Nov. 30.She has been serving as a Supreme Court justice for the 1st District since Dec. 1 in a term expiring Dec. 2, 2024, after the November 2024 election.First District Appellate Court Justice Jesse G. Reyes announced his candidacy for the seat on May 31This will be the second time Reyes …