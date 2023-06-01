As Chicago wrestles with the changing nature of the Loop, lawyers and judges who enjoyed a centerpoint of activity around the Daley Center say its heyday as a legal hub isn’t likely to return.The movement away from the legal bustle of the Loop is inseparable from the changes wrought by COVID-19. But the shifting circumstances started before the pandemic and haven’t disappeared even as downtown activity ticks back up.Phillip A. Turner of Law Offices of Phillip A. Turner has worked in the Loop for more than 40 …