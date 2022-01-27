Loyola University Chicago has appointed Michèle Alexandre as dean of the School of Law effective July 15, the university announced Thursday.Alexandre is a professor and dean at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport, Fla. Her law degree is from Harvard University.Alexandre is a recipient of Fulbright and Watson fellowships and has spent her career working in civil rights law, including social justice, gender equity, sustainability and economic independence.She also previously worked as a civil rights attorney with …