The Employee Retirement Income Security Act impacts hundreds of millions of Americans who participate in employee benefit plans sponsored by their employers. However, as Graham v. Board of Ed. Of City of Chicago, 2021 WL 3508563 (7th Cir. Aug. 10, 2021), recently pointed out, ERISA doesn’t cover all employer-sponsored plans.The Graham case concerned Tamika Graham’s claim that she was wrongfully denied a benefit provided to Chicago public school teachers that would have enhanced her salary based on additional college …