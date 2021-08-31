Alleging violations of the Stored Communications Act and intrusion on seclusion under Illinois law, John Loughnane sued his former law firm (Zukowski Rogers Flood & McArdle), the law firm that represented ZRFM (Hinshaw & Culbertson), the company hired to extract the contents of Loughnane’s cell phone (D4 LLC) and 10 individuals. Loughnane bought the phone for business, and ZRFM paid all the bills, but Loughnane also used it for his personal email account, which wasn’t prohibited by the firm. Shortly before firing him, one of the defendants allegedly snatched the phone from Loughnane’s desk and sent it to D4, where a technician put it in “airplane mode” — a crucial move for avoiding liability under the SCA — and sucked out all the data. In 2019, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee denied the defendants’ motions to dismiss. But now they scored summary judgment on the SCA claim (Count 1), and the judge declined to retain supplemental jurisdiction over the Illinois claim. Loughnane v. Zukowski Rogers Flood & McArdle, No. 19 C 86 (March 18).