In late 2022, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo launched a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance to promote the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets. A year later, Binance has pleaded guilty to willfully violating federal money laundering laws and agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion in penalties and forfeiture to settle the charges. Both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed suits against Binance alleging they sold …