A man’s wish to conceal the fact that he lost an arm in a fireworks accident does not transform that fact into protected confidential information, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois declined to revive Omero Ortiz’s claims that two Cicero paramedics violated his substantive due process right to medical privacy by taking photographs of him inside an ambulance and then posting them on Snapchat.Quoting Wolfe v. Schaefer, 619 F.3d 782 (7th Cir. 2010 …