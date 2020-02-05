Plaintiffs filed suit against window and building materials manufacturer Tremco alleging that it had manufactured and sold asbestos-containing products that the decedent, Willard Krumwiede, used or was exposed to while working as a window glazier.In Krumwiede v. Tremco, 220 IL App (4th) 180434, Jan. 21, 2020 (4th Dist.), the plaintiffs complained Krumwiede’s exposure to two asbestos-containing products, 440 tape and Mono caulk, caused him to develop mesothelioma.Both products were manufactured using chrysotile-type …