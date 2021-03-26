SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate passed a bill Thursday to allow victims in personal-injury and wrongful death cases that reach a verdict to collect 6% prejudgment interest on verdicts, with the intent of incentivizing settlements in these cases.Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed an earlier version of the bill, carrying a 9% interest rate, that was approved by both chambers in the January lame duck session. The current version of the bill, Senate Bill 72, will now head to Pritzker’s desk for his signature after passing the House …