Update: An earlier version misstated the amount the court earmarked for technology upgrades.

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois General Assembly passed a budget package over the weekend that authorizes $42.8 billion in general revenue spending in the upcoming fiscal year.

The spending plan for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1, is built around assumptions on the COVID-19 pandemic and federal relief for states still under discussion in Congress.

The Illinois Senate approved the budget bill just before 1 a.m. Sunday on a 37-19 vote after the House passed it 68-44 on Saturday. The votes, largely along party lines, send the bill to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk for signing.

Later on Sunday, about 10 hours after the legislature adjourned, Pritzker applauded the legislature for passing a budget that “acknowledges that massive economic disruption leads to difficult decisions.”

He pushed back on critics’ suggestions that the 2021 budget avoids addressing the state’s dire financial condition — something years in the making.

“But kicking the can down the road, have you ever seen a pandemic hit Illinois or the nation the way that this is? Have you ever seen a national emergency like this before?” Pritzker said at his Sunday press briefing in Springfield. “This is unprecedented, and we’re all of us trying to manage through it.”

With once-reliable streams of revenue now unstable, the budget relies on as much as $5 billion borrowed from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility program. Lawmakers expect to pay back those loans with aid allocated by Congress in an upcoming stimulus package, but that bill has yet to pass in Washington.

The budget permits $1.5 billion in borrowing between the general revenue fund and various other state funds to sustain cash flow throughout the year. State officials also hope they get permission to spend $3.5 billion in federal aid already received how they see fit.

Although a “series of tough choices,” that strategy means Illinois will be able to keep state spending for the upcoming fiscal year at the same level as this year’s level, said House Majority Leader Gregory Harris, D-Chicago, on Saturday.

“Our state has been ravaged by the pandemic, just like our nation,” Harris said. “People are struggling, families are struggling, local governments are struggling, our schools are struggling. And yes, we as the state are struggling too.”

The House GOP’s chief budget negotiator, Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, said the budget plan is “balanced only on a wing and prayer.”

Both chambers passed a separate bill allowing the federal monies borrowing Friday night.

During the Senate debate that began after midnight Sunday, Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, a lead budget negotiator, said lawmakers opted against cutting the budget during a pandemic.

“That was our choice,” Manar said. “That was a simple choice for me because the last thing we need to be doing is cutting public-health programs, cutting health-care programs, cutting school funding, cutting programs for small businesses, or cutting pensions or laying off state employees.”

Sen. Dale A. Righter, R-Mattoon, said he appreciated that the budget plan doesn’t rely on revenue estimates from graduated income taxes, a structure that depends on the passage of a constitutional amendment ballot question before voters in November.

But he expressed skepticism, claiming the General Assembly is “gambling” with its budget plan.

Under the spending plan, outlined in Senate Bill 264, state agencies dealing with public health and welfare would see funding increases from the previous year. Other arms of state government also expect to get more money.

The Illinois Supreme Court is slated to receive $434,679,900 — nearly $29.3 million more than what it received in Fiscal Year 2020. Chief Justice Anne M. Burke asked for the boost in funding so the court could meet constitutional obligations and to make “any criminal justice reform meaningful and successful.”

Burke told lawmakers on Illinois House and Senate appropriations panels in March that $151.4 million would cover 234 probation positions, while $1.6 million will be spent on technology to help standardize information sharing between different state agencies.

The budget plan also includes over $8.3 million to settle lawsuits against the state. More than $5.8 million is earmarked for families who sued the state over the deaths of their loved ones due to Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks at the Quincy Veterans’ Home.