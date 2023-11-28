For many attorneys the concept of making equity partner at their firm is quite appealing. It’s what you may have been working for all along. Gaining ownership, inclusion and a seat at the table can feel special and provide more security than what you might feel as an associate or income partner.The road to get there, however, isn’t always easy. There are dozens of milestones that must be crossed to get to this promised land. Here are three key elements that I know will help you along in your journey.Equity Tip …