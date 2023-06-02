A Black teacher who alleges she was harassed while helping patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital keep up with their studies does not have a case against the hospital for race discrimination, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive Nicole Bronson’s lawsuit accusing Lurie of violating her civil rights by failing to stop the purported harassment by her hospital supervisor and other staff members.The court held Bronson is not protected by Title VII of the Civil Rights …